

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is in talks to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) for about $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The semiconductor companies are discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized as soon as Monday, though the discussions could still fall apart, the Journal reported.



San Jose, California-based Maxim develops integrated circuits (ICs) for the automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, and computing markets.



Maxim was founded in April 1983. It had 7,131 employees, and 35,000 customers worldwide at the end of the fiscal year 2019.



