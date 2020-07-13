Altona Energy Plc - Appointment of Mining Consultants

13 July 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF MINING CONSULTANTS

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a new strategic focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces the appointment of two highly experienced consultants with immediate effect.

The appointments have been made to assist the Company progress the proposed acquisition of Akatswiri Rare Earth Pvt Ltd, as announced on 2 June 2020 and also in consideration of further possible investments in similar REE projects in Africa. The board, taking note of the historic failings of Altona, is cognisant that to provide the best opportunity for success in developing highly technical mining projects, it needs to work closely, from day one, with a team of qualified advisers.

Consultant Metallurgist - Gavin Beer

Gavin Beer (aged 54) is a metallurgist with more than 30 years' experience in technical and operational roles and has spent the past 13 years exclusively working within the Rare Earth and Energy materials sector. He has been employed by or has consulted to over 12 REE companies including Arafura Resources, Peak Resources, Hastings Technology Metals and Pensana Metals. He is presently engaged by Neometals in the role of General Manager Metallurgy and has been retained by RareX and Hexagon Resources as a Technical Advisor.

Gavin is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is recognised as a Competent Person for JORC and as a Qualified Person for NI 43-101 with respect to his metallurgical expertise and is globally recognised as a leading metallurgical expert in the rare earth industry.

Consultant Geologist - Cedric Simonet

Cédric Simonet (aged 47) holds a PhD in Geology and has 25 years' experience exploring, developing and mining mineral deposits in Africa and in France. He was Head Geologist and Open Pit Manager at SOGEREM fluorspar mine (Alcan, France) and Africa Region Manager with IGE Resources AB. He is a co-founder of Akili Minerals Services, a Nairobi based exploration services company, and has been involved in several exploration projects on REE-carbonatites in Kenya including Ruri, Homa Mountain, Buru and Mrima.

Cedric is also a former Chairman of the Kenya Chamber of Mines, and well experienced in operating in this and many other African countries.

Cédric is a member of the European Geologists Federation (Eur Geol no 739). He qualifies to act as a Competent Person (JORC) and as a Qualified Person (NI43-101) on REE-carbonatite exploration projects.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO of Altona, commented, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gavin and Cedric to work alongside the board of Altona in their capacity as Consultant Metallurgist and Geologist, respectively. Their collective experience provides a significant level of knowledge that should offer shareholders a high degree of comfort to the timely development of the projects into which we are embarking.

"The global increase in the demand for electric vehicles is driving demand for REEs, particularly Neodymium and Praseodymium (known commonly as "NdPr"), as well as other 'technology' metals which are used in permanent magnets, a key component in electric vehicle manufacturing. This evidence is, we believe, strong enough for Altona to pursue a strategy of investments in this sector."

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.