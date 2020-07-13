Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-07-13 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Notice on General TLN 17.07.2020 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN 15.07.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2020 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription period VLN 17.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2020 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend ex-date RIG LJM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend record RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2020 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend payment RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2020 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2020 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2020 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.