Renewi plc - Update on Annual General Meeting Renewi plc confirms that, further to the Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting of 19 June 2020 and having taken into account the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK's social distancing measures, and the health and safety of shareholders and employees, the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 16 July 2020 will be held as a closed meeting. There will be a requisite number of people present in order to establish a quorum of three members present in person or by proxy. The date, time and location and business to be conducted remain as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available at www.renewiplc.com/agm2020. Shareholders and their proxies will not be able to attend in person, instead shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the Notice of AGM. In addition, if a shareholder has a question they would have raised at the AGM, that question can be submitted by email in advance to Company.Secretary@renewi.com. About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com.

July 13, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)