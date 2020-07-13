Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.07.2020 | 08:34
Herta Launches New COVID-19 Technology for the New Normality

The leading facial recognition firm launches new video analytics to enhance security and safety in the new post-pandemic era

BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herta, the Barcelona based facial recognition company, has recently launched a new range of solutions that will help businesses and industries adapt to the new normality.

COVID solutions Herta

Awarded with the COVID-19 Response Seal of Excellence by the European Comission, Herta's new applications allow the monitoring of social distancing, occupancy control, mask detection, and facial recognition, even when people wear masks.

Herta's technology is characterized by having the best reputation, with real and large-scale security projects worldwide. By expanding their product range, the company aims to reinforce their mission: increase the world's safety by building user-friendly computer vision solutions. With these new applications, Herta will surely help organizations comply with the new COVID-19 safety regulations as well as covering the needs that arise in this new normality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213066/COVID_Solutions_Herta.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
