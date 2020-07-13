

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) reported second quarter adjusted operating income of 238 million euros compared to 305 million euros, previous year. Revenue declined 19% to 1.99 billion euros from 2.45 billion euros. Revenue for June was nearly 5% below prior year.



Akzo Nobel said strong margin management and strict temporary cost-saving measures have helped to compensate for lower end market demand. The company noted that the demand for Decorative Paints rebounded strongly in Europe - and faster than company planning assumptions.



Akzo Nobel will publish financial results for the second quarter and half-year on July 22, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AKZO NOBEL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de