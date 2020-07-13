Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Reports Record Monthly Revenues for June 2020 of $331,886 Can, a Month Over Month Revenue Increase of 343% From May

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("WKND!" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce record monthly revenues in June earning Cdn$331,886 and record gross profits of Cdn$31,395. These results reflect sales of WKND! and Orchard Heights branded cannabis products in Oklahoma and WKND! Wellness CBD and health products sold between June 1st, 2020 thru June 30st, 2020.

During the month of June revenues of WKND! and Orchard Heights branded cannabis products increased 61% month over month earning Cdn$42,486 in revenues, with cost of goods sold totaling Cdn$30,356, and a gross profit of Cdn$12,130, or 29%.

During the month of June WKND! Wellness products saw a 343% increase in month-over-month sales generating the Company a total of Cdn$289,400 in revenues, with cost of goods sold totaling Cdn$270,135, representing a gross profit Cdn$19,265, or 6.6%.

"Illustrating month over month increases in revenue, including record monthly revenues in June, shows genuine business growth for the company" States Mr. Chris Backus Weekend Unlimited CEO " Knowing that our brands have significant recognition in the Oklahoma cannabis market positions us very well moving into the beginning of our Q4"

The Company cautions that figures for revenue, expenses and margin generated from the sale of WKND! Cannabis and WKND! Wellness products have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada average exchange rate of 1.3853.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and

CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the poli- cies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking infor- mation reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by state- ments to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward- looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic condi- tions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new in- formation, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597123/Weekend-Unlimited-Reports-Record-Monthly-Revenues-for-June-2020-of-331886-Can-a-Month-Over-Month-Revenue-Increase-of-343-From-May