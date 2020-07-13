Sunport Power Optimizes S6 Flexible Module, Aiming Growing BIPV Market

WUXI, China, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first manufacturer on GW-scale for MWT PV module, Sunport Power announced recently that the company has optimized the S6 flexible module product which aims the growing BIPV market.

Being launched in 2018 and later achieved successful production on pilot line, S6 was continuously upgraded and optimized by Sunport Power's R&D team with its flexibility and high-efficiency for customers' needs in different scenarios. The module efficiency of 21.2% has been achieved by the new upgraded S6 module. With the booming of building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) market, Sunport Power has received orders from multiple overseas customers in Europe, Japan, Australia, etc.

MWT technology

The S6 Flexible Module of Sunport Power applies unique Metal Wrap Through (MWT) technology as its fundamental. The MWT is an advanced back contact technology to increase solar cell and module efficiency by eliminating the busbar on the front side, and deploy both positive and negative electrodes on the rear side. Compared to conventional module, the power yield of MWT products increased by 3% and around 15W more output.

MWT technology is a promising technology. Prof. Martin Green, chief scientist of Sunport Power said: "MWT is not a merely technology, but a platform on which many other cell technologies can be attached on."

Excellent features of S6 flexible module

Equipped with MWT, the S6 flexible module is known for its excellent features of light, thin, flexible and lead-free.

The silicon-based flexible module is only 4 kg in weight and 1.4mm thick, compared to a conventional PV module 19 kg in weight and 35-40mm thick. This makes S6 especially suitable for application of BIPV which requires strict specifications of weight in many scenarios, such as roof, wall, sunshade, etc.

With the help of selected special polymer materials the front layer of the S6 module has outstanding bending flexibility and with minimum curve radius of 25 cm, which greatly expands the application and possibility.

With unique design, S6 flexible module successfully achieves lead-free by using conductive foil and becomes an eco-friendly product.

Product guarantee

The newly developed S6 module honored certificate by TUV. The first year degradation is less than 2% and linear power output will be guaranteed above 82% within 25 years, the warranty re-insurance is provided by Lloyd's, covering global market.

"Sunport Power's S6 module obtains the advantages of High efficiency, High reliability, Superior warranty, High ROI, Aesthetic design and Lead-free. Different from conventional modules, S6 can be customized for shape and art design which brings more applications and possibilities to the BIPV market in need of appearance," said Dianna Tao, vice president of Sunport Power. "In fact, with the excellent flexibility, the light and thin S6 module is especially suitable for curved surface, low-load capacity roofs, and facades, etc," added Tao.

Dr. Zhang Fengming, the founder and CEO of Sunport Power expressed his ambition of S6 flexible module to press: "The marriage of S6 Flexible Module and BIPV has already begun to show its promise for the prospective future. And this trend has no sign of slowing down in its trajectory. In future, Sunport Power will continue trying to fulfill diversified market needs in different segments with our advantageous products."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_jgyb3IWpI