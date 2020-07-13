AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP (ESM) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP DEALING DATE: 10/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.3574 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425803 CODE: ESM ISIN: FR0010900076 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESM Sequence No.: 75213 EQS News ID: 1091907 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)