AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 10/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.3577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9432944 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 75215 EQS News ID: 1091911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)