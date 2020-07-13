AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 10/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 218.3389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11482792 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 75234 EQS News ID: 1091951 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)