A technique proposed by scientists in the United Stated could raise solar plant output 5% and decrease panel degradation by more than 0.3% per year, according to the researchers. The approach is based on wind direction and speed, and module inclination.Researchers from Portland State University claim to have developed a method of raising solar plant energy yield around 5% while reducing panel degradation by more than 0.3% per year The academics have developed a convective cooling approach of keeping solar system temperatures down which takes into account wind direction and speed and module inclination. ...

