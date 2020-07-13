Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 July 2020 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 965.65p

Including ALL Revenue = 970.58p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 16.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.7%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

13 July 2020