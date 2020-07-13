Technavio has been monitoring the sports nutrition market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 1.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005058/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hut.com Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Advances in sports nutrition products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Advances in sports nutrition products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-protein Sports Nutrition
- Protein Powder
- Protein RTD
- Protein Bar
- Geographic Landscape
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest Of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43744
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports nutrition market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe size
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe trends
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe industry analysis
This study identifies rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sports nutrition market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hut.com Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports nutrition market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports nutrition market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-protein sports nutrition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protein powder Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protein RTD Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protein bar Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Health food stores
- Other retail stores
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Optimum Nutrition Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Coca Cola Co.
- The Hut.com Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005058/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/