Resolutions From Bambuser's Extra General Meeting on 13 July

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extra general meeting of Bambuser AB ("Bambuser") or the "Company") was held today on 13 July 2020 in Stockholm and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Approval of the boards' resolution to issue new share

The extra general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution to issue a maximum of 41,123,392 shares, without preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The total increase of the Company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 2,056,169.60. The subscription price for the new shares shall be SEK 0.050 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the share. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Right to subscribe for the new shares, without the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be attributed to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) for transfer to the investors who have notified their interest in the accelerated book-building procedure carried out by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), which was announced on 25 June 2020.

The reason for the new share issue of shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is to diversify the shareholder base among Swedish and international institutional investors and at the same time raise capital in a time efficient manner and at attractive terms in order to enable the continuous expansion. The proceeds from the share issue are intended to e.g., to be used to increase the growth of the Company's operations through primarily appointing new resources in an accelerated tempo. This is to deal with the increased interest from new customers as well as to faster facilitate expansion to new markets. Furthermore, the Company intends to continue to increase the technological advantage and ensure a leading market position.

It was further resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution to issue a maximum of 2,793,391 shares, without preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The total increase of the Company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 139,669.55. The subscription price for the new shares shall be SEK 0.050 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the share. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Right to subscribe for the new shares, without the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be attributed to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) for transfer to Joel Citron, chairman of the board, and Murifield Invest AB (a company associated with board member Carl Kinell) who has notified his interest in the accelerated book-building procedure.

The reason for the new share issue of shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is as part of the above offer to issue shares and to include the chairman of the board and Murifield Invest AB in the accelerated book-building procedure. The subscription price has been determined to the quota value of the shares.

For additional information on the share issues please refer to the press release which was announced by the Company on 25 June 2020.

Stock Option Program 2020

The extra general meeting resolved to increase the stock option program 2020, resolved by the extra general meeting on 3 July 2020, with an additional maximum of 1,021,301 stock options that may be allocated to certain of the employees in the Bambuser Group domiciled within and outside of Sweden with the purpose to adjust for the dilution following from the above approved share issues in accordance with the boards' resolutions. The increase of the stock options program 2020 comprises of senior executives, excluding the CEO, consisting of up to 6 positions, of which each may be offered an additional maximum of 170,217 stock options, totaling a maximum of 500,000 stock options per person together with the resolution from the extra general meeting on 3 July 2020. The stock options shall be allotted to the participants free of charge. Each stock option entitles the holder a right to acquire one share in Bambuser to a price corresponding to the quota value (the current quota value is SEK 0.05 per share). 1/3 of the allotted stock options will vest after 12 months (the year 2021), an additional 1/3 will vest 12 months thereafter (the year 2022) and an additional 1/3 will vest 12 months thereafter (the year 2023). The holder may exercise the allotted and vested stock options during the period September 1st, 2023 up to and including October 31st, 2023. Exercise of the stock options is conditional upon that the market value, corresponding to the average volume-weighted price for Bambuser's share, from and including August 1st, 2023 up to and including August 15th, 2023, of one share in Bambuser being at least SEK 5.00.

In order to secure the delivery of shares pursuant to the stock option program 2020, the general meeting resolved to issues a maximum of 1,021,301 warrants to the subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB, as well as approved transfer of the warrants.

The general meeting also resolved to authorize the board of directors to issue a maximum of 320,893 warrants to subscribe for common shares to a bank or securities company with the purpose to hedge Bambuser's exposure against social security costs incurred in connection with the stock option program 2020.

The maximum dilution as a result of the Stock Option Program 2020 and warrants resolved by the extra general meeting on 3 July 2020 and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the above authorization, will not exceed 0.80 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company. The dilution has been calculated as additional shares in relation to current and additional shares, including the above approved share issues resolved by the board.

Stock Option Program 2020 for the CEO

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the boards' proposal, to increase the stock option program 2020 for the CEO, resolved by the extra general meeting on 3 July 2020, with an additional maximum of 2,735,849 stock options that may be allocated to the CEO with the purpose to adjust for the dilution following from the above approved share issues in accordance with the boards' resolutions. Otherwise, the terms for the stock option program 2020 to the CEO are the same as for the stock option program 2020 to the employees as described above.

In order to secure the delivery of shares to the participant, the general meeting resolved to issues a maximum of 2,735,849 warrants to the subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB, as well as approved transfer of the warrants.

The general meeting also resolved to authorize the board of directors to issue a maximum of 859,604 warrants to subscribe for common shares to a bank or securities company with the purpose to hedge Bambuser's exposure against social security costs incurred in connection with the stock option program.

The maximum dilution as a result of the stock option program to the CEO 2020, and warrants resolved by the extra general meeting on 3 July 2020 and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the above authorization, will not exceed 2.11 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company. The dilution has been calculated as additional shares in relation to current and additional shares, including the above approved share issues resolved by the board.

Resolution regarding issue authorization

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, decide on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles in the Company. The total number of shares covered by such new issues may in total correspond to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the shares in the Company at the time the authorization is used. Payment for subscribed shares, warrants or convertibles may be paid in cash, by set-off or by subordinated debt or on terms referred to in chapter 2 section 5 of the Companies Act.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for a possible deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to enable further financing of the Company's operations, to finance company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses or assets, to be able to issue the said instruments as remuneration in such acquisitions and in the Company strategic collaborations, to enable emission to industrial partners and to broaden the shareholder group.

The number of members of the board of directors, election of members of the board of directors and fees

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committees and major shareholders proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of six members and that Mark J. Lotke is elected as new director. Furthermore, Mikael Wintzell has informed the board of directors and the nomination committee that he wishes to resign from the board of directors effected as of the election of Mark J. Lotke. It was further resolved that Mark J. Lotke shall not receive any board remuneration.

Proposals regarding the resolutions of the general meeting as described above can be found in the notice of the extra general meeting and the proposals, which are available on the Company's website bambuser.com.

For further information, please contact:

Maryam Ghahremani

CEO

+46-8-400-160-02

maryam@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Bambuser's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +468-463-83-00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Please refer to the Company's website for more information: www.bambuser.com.

Bambuser AB was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

