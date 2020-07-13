The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on July 13, 2020: ISIN code LT0000612012 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00032A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00032A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-07-15 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2032-02-12 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,240 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,271 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,280 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 23 300 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 10 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 10 045 976,17 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com