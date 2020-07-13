Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
News des Tages Löst FDA-Zulassung jetzt Kaufrausch aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93G ISIN: SE0001824103 Ticker-Symbol: W0S 
Berlin
13.07.20
10:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESC AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESC
WESC AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESC AB0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.