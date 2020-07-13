Referring to the bulletin from WeSC AB's annual general meeting, held on June 26, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:500. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 16, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: WESC Terms: Reverse split: 1:500 Current ISIN: SE0001824103 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 15, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014556718 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 16, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact WeSC AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.