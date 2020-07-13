YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Secures Funds To Create Exhibition About Spanish Icon Joan Miró

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has won an opportunity to create a new immersive exhibition. Entitled "The Wonderful Garden of Miró", the exhibition is inspired by the work of one of the most renowned Spanish artists, Joan Miró.

"The Wonderful Garden of Miró", is an immersive and sensory exhibition on the work of the Catalan painter who combined abstract art with surrealist fantasy. Joan Miró i Ferrà was a Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist born in Barcelona. A museum dedicated to his work, the Fundació Joan Miró, was established in his native city of Barcelona in 1975. The interactive exhibition is part of a physical exhibit that is bringing originals paintings from "Wonders with Acrostic Variations in the Garden of Miró".

The exhibition was designed by Museu do Céu Aberto (MCA) in partnership with YDreams Global. The Company is responsible for leading the planning, sponsorship negotiation and execution of the exhibition. The project has six different creative areas showcasing the use of different technologies, such as interactive projection, augmented reality and several immersive art installations that provide incredible photo and visitor engagement opportunities. The exhibition is scheduled to open in November 2020, at the Farol Santander, one of the tallest skyscrapers of São Paulo and one of the most important cultural centers of the country.

YDreams Global had recently delivered on a project at the same venue, "Tarsila for Kids", which was seen by over 100,000 visitors and generated thousands of social media impressions, several TV segments and newspaper articles; and proved to be a successful engagement for the client and for the Company.

"We loved the partnership with Farol Santander and are happy to have secured a second large exhibition on the same venue. They have one of the most demanded exhibitions venues in Brazil and the fact that we are back in less than a year shows how interactive exhibitions are a popular attraction. Our exhibitions are bringing higher numbers of visitors each year and those numbers can facilitate the negotiation with potential sponsors. The strategy of creating our own exhibitions has worked in 2019 and we are excited to expand our catalog with such an international name," stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

RENDER.GG

On Friday, July 10th, the Company was announced that it had entered into share purchase agreement with Render.GG, to acquire all of its issued and outstanding shares.

Based in the United Kingdom, RENDER is an expert in media production and management, motion graphics, social media management and content curation for YouTube. Render.GG is a well-known name in creating content for popular streamers, YouTube Celebrities and personalities within the esports and gaming industry. RENDER's boasts an impressive list of clients, including Fortnite Streamer Lachlan with 13.5M subscribers, Social Media influencers SSSniperWolf and Amouranth with 25M and 4.5M Social Reach respectively. Render.GG has also worked with brands like KFC Gaming and GFuel, in addition to esports teams like Cavs Legion, the gaming division of NBA franchise, Cleveland Cavaliers and G2 Esports, an European esports organization.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following four divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl -Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

More Information:

Disclaimer

