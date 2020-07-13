

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) announced it has created the world's first 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. It will debut with Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, in early 2021.



Diageo has launched a new partnership with Pilot Lite to launch Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology company. Pulpex has established a partner consortium of FMCG companies in non-competing categories including Unilever, and PepsiCo. The consortium partners are each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited's design and technology, in 2021.



Richard Slater, Chief R&D Officer, Unilever, said: 'We are going to halve our use of virgin plastic at Unilever, reducing our use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes in the next five years.'



