Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
News des Tages Löst FDA-Zulassung jetzt Kaufrausch aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2020 | 11:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 3 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13
Auction date:2020-07-13
Payment date:2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-10-13
Term:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 6 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13
Auction date:2020-07-13
Payment date:2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-01-13
Term:184 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate


Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.