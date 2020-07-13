The long-awaited procurement exercise includes 250 MW of generation capacity originally intended to be tendered last year.From pv magazine Germany. German federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has launched the country's first tender for renewable energy projects featuring innovative technology. The agency website states the procurement exercise will see the allocation of 650 MW of generation capacity, including 250 MW of already-installed projects that were set to be allocated through a tender abandoned last year due to a missing regulation. In the new exercise, bids can be submitted - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...