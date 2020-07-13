National Plants at Work Week 2020: Plants Are Good for Us Wherever We Work

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Plants at Work Week taking place from 13 - 17 July - concentrating on helping those who have found the last few months harrowing. From worrying about catching COVID-19, missing loved ones and concerns over job and business security, lockdown has certainly caused stress.

Several studies have shown that houseplants help to reduce mental stress at work. So during this week, plants@work will be encouraging everyone to use plants in their home or offices to help reduce stress levels.

Working from home

We recommend including houseplants as part of your home office set up. Being able to see houseplants from your desk has a very positive effect on mental health and makes them an easy decorative choice. In fact we'd go as far as to say an essential need rather than just decoration.

Plants@work Chair, Madeleine Evans of Tivoli Services confirms that houseplants in your home office are beneficial, "Bringing the outside in ensures we are surrounded by nature, something we innately crave, and helps to keep us calm. Houseplants also freshen the air, improve our productivity and up our creativity. All positive reasons to include houseplants in your home-working set-up.

"I would recommend plants wherever you work."

Plants@work will be promoting plants are good for us wherever we work during National Plants at Work Week 13-17 July sponsored by Koberg Bv.

Our featured home office belongs to plants@work Ambassador Ian Drummond of Indoor Garden Design.

