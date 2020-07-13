Mednet Medical Billing and Coding Celebrates 35 Years in Business

The Albuquerque-Based Company Handles Billing and Coding for Primary Care Physicians as Well as A Number of Medical Specialties

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Scott Wood, CEO and President of Mednet Medical Billing and Coding in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is pleased to announce that his company is about to celebrate a very impressive milestone: 35 years in business.

To learn more about Mednet and the medical coding and billing services that they offer, please visit https://www.mednetinc.com/about.

As Wood noted, he launched Mednet back in 1985, literally from a bedroom in his house. Wood, who had a great deal of expertise in medical billing from his previous job, knew how to process claims and was eager to start processing claims electronically.

Wood hired a programmer who he had worked with previously and they designed a program that focused on electronic claims. The idea took off, and over the last 35 years Mednet has continued to evolve and grow.

Today, Mednet handles end to end medical billing and coding for a wide range of medical industries.

"We work with primary care doctors, but then we also handle all specialists, such as dermatology, podiatry, rheumatology and anything that's a specialty," Wood said.

"We've just adapted over the years about what we need to know do to the different specialties. It all has to do with coding and how to code those different services and then how to work with the different insurance companies about what they expect."

Staying on top of the changes in medical insurance billing is one of the key reasons that Mednet has experienced substantial growth over the last three-plus decades. Wood's devotion to making sure that his company delivers great results has also definitely factored into Mednet's success.

"We have to have great results. Not good results, great results," Wood said, adding that this means that Mednet has very few denials of claims.

If a claim is ever denied, Wood said, he and his team will do whatever it takes to get them paid.

"As a result, our clients' accounts receivable is always very low, because we don't let denials go and we keep getting the claim processed until he pays, and we know how to do that."

About Mednet:

Mednet is an industry leader in Revenue Cycle Management with over 35 years in business. They provide end to end medical billing and coding solutions for medical practices in the Southwest Region of the US. For more information, please visit https://www.mednetinc.com/.

Mednet

7801 Academy Rd NE, Suite 2-102

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Contact:

Scott Wood

scott.wood@mednetinc.com

(505) 341-0070

SOURCE: Mednet Medical Billing and Coding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596895/Mednet-Medical-Billing-and-Coding-Celebrates-35-Years-in-Business