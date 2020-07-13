

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) announced Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion.



The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor leader with increased breadth and scale across multiple attractive end markets.



Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction.



Upon closing, current ADI stockholders will own approximately 69 percent of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own approximately 31 percent. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes.



Upon closing, two Maxim directors will join ADI's Board of Directors, including Maxim President and CEO, Tunç Doluca.



The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals, and approval by stockholders of both companies.



This transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 18 months subsequent to closing with $275 million of cost synergies by the end of year two, driven primarily by lower operating expenses and cost of goods sold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANALOG DEVICES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de