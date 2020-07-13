

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) said it now expects Q4 net revenue to be about $545 million, versus its prior guidance range of $480 million - $540 million. Twenty Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $511.23 million for the quarter.



'Strong performance by our manufacturing operations, including our test facilities in the Philippines, resulted in better-than-expected June quarter revenue,' said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Despite recent global events, Maxim continues to demonstrate solid execution and profitability.'



