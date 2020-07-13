Snyder's expertise in building strong partner programs fuels Ava's growth in the unified security sector

Ava, a unified security company, today announced former Cisco Senior Vice President, Rick Snyder, has joined the company's Board of Directors. Snyder brings more than three decades of leadership experience in sales and building strategic partner programs. At Cisco, Snyder managed the company's vast network of 23,000 partners in the Americas region. As an advisor to Ava, Snyder will help guide and strengthen the company's presence in North America.

"Rick has a history of building strong industry relationships. At this juncture in Ava's lifecycle, building strategic partnerships is vital to our long-term market position and our ability to provide our customers with the best solutions on the market," said Fredrik Halvorsen, Chairman and Co-founder, Ava. "Rick will help advise Ava as to the best route to market via our growing partner channel."

Snyder joins the Ava Board of Directors from Cisco, where he led the company's Americas Partner Sales Organization covering the United States, Canada and Latin America. During his tenure, Snyder pioneered the development of Cisco's Digital Solution Integrator Program and Partner Experience teams. Both programs were critical to Cisco's success in expanding its route to market through the channel. Prior to Cisco, Snyder served as Vice President of Global Business at Telepresence and President of Tandberg, both acquired by Cisco. Earlier in his career, Snyder was CEO of Polycom's largest value-add distributor, Review Video (now a part of Westcon). Snyder holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Loyola University in Maryland.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Ava's Board of Directors at this important stage in the company's history," said Rick Snyder. "Today, companies and organizations want to be protected against threats that span the physical and cyber domains. Ava's leadership team was brilliant to launch with the mission to fill the gap. It's an honor to be an advisor as Ava strengthens its commercial presence in North America."

Ava, a unified security company, brings together the industry-leading technologies of Vaion's intelligent video security solutions and Jazz Networks' award-winning cybersecurity solutions. Ava helps organizations across industries address the growing issue of hybrid attacks through a holistic approach that is flexible, simple, and, most of all, comprehensive. By identifying patterns and anomalies that span the physical and cyber domains, Ava is able to exchange data and events between the two platforms to create a truly integrated hybrid security solution.

"Partners are key to Ava's growth in the unified security sector," said Tormod Ree, CEO and Co-founder, Ava. "Rick's depth of experience and breadth of partner relationships will allow us to scale as we continue to transform the security industry and drive growth."

"I've spent my career growing companies through the building of strategic relationships and I'm excited by the possibilities presented by Ava," said Snyder.

About Ava

As a global company with offices in New York, London, and Oslo, Ava's vision as a unified security provider is to help organizations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains. The company offers best-in-class insider threat detection cybersecurity solutions and intelligent, end-to-end video security solutions to protect people, assets, and data. Security professionals leverage embedded machine learning to help recognize and investigate patterns, accurately see the whole threat picture, and respond quickly. You can learn more at this link.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005238/en/

Contacts:

Press

Monica Nascimento

Jazz Networks, an Ava Company

(408) 722-7856

monica.nascimento@jazznetworks.com