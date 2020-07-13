Fisker Inc. To List On NYSE Through Merger With Apollo Affiliated Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

- Transaction to provide more than $1 billion of gross proceeds to the company, including $500 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share anchored by existing and new investors - including Moore Strategic Ventures, AllianceBernstein, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Federated Hermes Kaufmann

- Proceeds to fully fund the development of the all-electric Fisker Ocean through start of production in 2022

- Pro forma equity value of the merger is approximately $2.9 billion, at the $10.00 per share PIPE price and assuming minimal Spartan shareholder redemptions

- Combined company Board of Directors will be comprised of existing Fisker Board members and an Apollo designee

- Transaction advances on Fisker's mission of creating the world's most emotional and sustainable vehicles - and upholds its vision of a clean future for all

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. ("Fisker") and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. ("Spartan") (NYSE:SPAQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"), today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Fisker becoming a publicly listed company.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Fisker is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth, supported by advanced mobility solutions. The proposed transaction is anticipated to provide Fisker the necessary funding to bring its first product, the Fisker Ocean, to production in late 2022.

The Fisker Ocean is a fully electric SUV with premium styling and features and has been designed to be the world's most sustainable vehicle, including extensive use of environmentally friendly and recycled materials. The Fisker Ocean will be available to consumers through an innovative leasing package, optimized for driver convenience and accessibility. The vehicle has won numerous awards since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier in 2020, highlighting strong market reception for this type of vehicle and for the Fisker ethos of appealing design and sustainability.

Commenting on today's significant milestones, Fisker Inc. company Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker said: "Today, the realization of the world's first digital car company took another major step forward, advancing our mission to commercialize the world's most emotional and sustainable vehicles, while upholding our vision of a clean future for all. We are excited to partner with Apollo, a world-class financial institution who brings deep industry expertise, extensive global relationships and a shared commitment to ESG. This vote of confidence from investors, coupled with our exciting progress on the development of our first vehicle, lays out Fisker's path to 2022 and beyond. Drivers of the Fisker Ocean SUV will also benefit from our unique flexible lease program that maximizes affordability, while delivering unrivaled ownership flexibility. Deployed through our proprietary app, our leasing model has been designed to appeal to customers looking for the ultimate in sustainable mobility and freedom from traditional and restrictive leasing programs."

"Spartan and Apollo have a strong commitment to sustainability and ESG, and we are excited to work with Fisker to help achieve its vision of attainable electric transportation," said Geoffrey Strong, chairman and chief executive officer of Spartan and senior partner, co-head of infrastructure and natural resources at Apollo. "Henrik has an unparalleled and world-renowned design track record and is supported by an expert management team with storied careers in the automotive industry. The right team, combined with deep financial resources provided by this transaction, further position the company to succeed in a rapidly growing industry."

"Our funding, product plans and brand development actions are on course," continued Fisker. "Prototype vehicles are expected to start durability testing by the end of this year, and we continue to make significant progress on the development of our sales and service proposition."

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Fisker at a $2.9 billion pro forma equity value, at the $10.00 per share PIPE price and assuming minimal redemptions by Spartan shareholders. The boards of directors of both Spartan and Fisker have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to, among other things, the approval by Spartan's shareholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the definitive agreement and other customary closing conditions.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. For more information and to reserve the all-electric Fisker Ocean visit www.fiskerinc.com

About Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Spartan is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Spartan Energy Acquisition Sponsor LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management (AUM) of approximately $316 billion as of March 31, 2020 in Private Equity, Credit and Real Assets invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

