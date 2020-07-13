

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Google announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India's digital economy.



Google would invest ?75,000 crore, or about $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years, through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.



'Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it,' Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a digital keynote at a Google for India event.



