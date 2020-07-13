

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy began to recover after easing of coronavirus containment measures, the Economy Ministry said Monday.



The economy has passed the trough. However, the ministry said the recovery process is just beginning and the capacities are still underutilized.



According to ministry, industrial production has bottomed out. Production is expected to pick up in months ahead on increased order intake. Nonetheless, weak demand from non European economies remains a risk for the further recovery.



Further, the government noted that leading indicators recovered somewhat but a lasting improvement is not expected in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

