Emulsion Polymers Market Players Navigating Profitability via Technological Advancement: TMR

- Building and construction, and automotive industry will contribute positively to market's growth trajectory over the forecast period

- Technological advancement, portfolio diversification to be a prominent growth factor in the market

- Asia Pacific to grow at a lucrative pace in the global emulsion polymers market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in the global emulsion polymers market over the period of 2019 to 2027 would be an outcome of interplay between several positive trends and drivers. It will lead to a notable increase in market worth - USD 66 billion by the end of the forecast period. Compound annual growth rate would be 6.2%.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Massive demand would arise from construction and building industry, automotive industry, and electronics industry because these polymers are extensively used in paints, coatings, and adhesives. Besides, it is pertinent to note here that an increase in disposable income is also playing a notable role."

Key Findings of Global Emulsion Polymers Market Study:

Technological advancements, along with production of bio-based emulsion polymers will drive market forward

Asia Pacific will lay claim to a sizeable share of the global emulsion polymers market over the forecast period

will lay claim to a sizeable share of the global emulsion polymers market over the forecast period Construction volumes would play a notable role in this growth

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Emulsion Polymers Market:

Over the next few years, the global emulsion polymers market will chart a steady growth curve owing to numerous factors - trends and drivers - which are currently marking the vendor landscape. Transparency Market Research has identified these and delineated them in great detail. A synopsis of top contributing factors is provided below:

Use of acrylic emulsion in paints is set to drive the market forward, creating new opportunities of growth

Increase in construction and building activity is set to push the demand for emulsion polymers as it would create demand for paints and coatings

Innovation and increase in research and development activities to pave way for further growth

Growing demand for adhesives - removable and permanent - is set to drive the global emulsion polymers market forward

Demand from the automotive industry also contributes to growth in the market

Favorable government regulations are supporting growth, keeping market buoyant

Regional Analysis of Global Emulsion Polymers Market:

Owing to massive contributions to growth from countries such as India and China , the Asia Pacific region will dominate the market over the forecast period

and , the region will dominate the market over the forecast period Increase in construction volumes would be a major growth propeller; India and China will account for a sizeable share of these volumes

and will account for a sizeable share of these volumes Over the forecast period, the region will chart a CAGR of about 6.5%

Competitive Landscape of Global Emulsion Polymers Market:

The global emulsion polymers market is fragmented. Notable companies profiled by Transparency Market Research include proactive names such as Synthomer plc, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., and Trinseo S.A., among others. Key focus of players in the market is currently on expansion of product portfolio and technological advancement. Bio-based emulsion polymers' production will gain prominence over the forecast period.

It is quite pertinent to note here that various other growth strategies are also deployed by players in the global emulsion polymers market. These include entering into key alliances such as synergistic partnerships and collaborations, and strategic mergers and collaborations. Expansion of production facilities also figures on the list of strategic measures for growth.

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: Research Scope

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Type

Acrylics

Styrene-butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane

Silicone

Hybrid Epoxy

Others

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Application

Paints and Coatings

Paper and Paperboard

Adhesives

Textiles and Non-Woven

Leather

Others

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

