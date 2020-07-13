Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 10
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 10-July-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|299.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|300.56p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|299.26p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|300.57p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
