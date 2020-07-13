Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 12:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/07/2020) of GBP136.84m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/07/2020) of GBP136.84m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/07/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,814.84p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1814.29p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1745.00p Discount to NAV (3.85)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 10/07/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 14.58 Ordinary 25p 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 14.05 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.56 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.26 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 9.73 Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.03 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 6.80 10p 8 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 5.82 9 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.80 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.53 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.07 12 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.00 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.84 Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.70 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.43 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.16 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.96 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.89 19 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.84 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.71 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.61 Ltd 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.59 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.51 Cumulative Preferred 24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.31 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.14 26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.07 27 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 28 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 75275 EQS News ID: 1092137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

