Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.7191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4903954 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 75281 EQS News ID: 1092151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)