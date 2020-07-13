Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 273.449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2715546 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 75285 EQS News ID: 1092159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 07:07 ET (11:07 GMT)