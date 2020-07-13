Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 247.6104 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1033473 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 75295 EQS News ID: 1092181 End of Announcement EQS News Service

