Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.7815 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6164271 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 75305 EQS News ID: 1092201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)