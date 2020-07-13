Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.337 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1481835 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 75310 EQS News ID: 1092213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:11 ET (11:11 GMT)