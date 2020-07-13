Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 163.2083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31660 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 75323 EQS News ID: 1092239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)