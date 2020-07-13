Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.6729 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1741000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 75346 EQS News ID: 1092285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)