

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has formed a collaboration with Summit Cancer Centers to explore the use of clinical decision support tools and artificial intelligence-type approaches to the management of patient health information. Summit is a physician-run integrated cancer care network with cancer treatment and imaging services at multiple locations throughout eastern Washington and Idaho.



Roche said the initial phase of the collaboration will be to implement the company's NAVIFY Tumor Board software to automatically pull relevant patient health data and other information from fragmented sources and compile a single, holistic patient dashboard to facilitate Summit's multidisciplinary tumor board discussions. The implementation of the cloud-based NAVIFY software will also include integration with the OncoEMR electronic medical record system.



Ketan Paranjape, vice president of Diagnostic Information Solutions for Roche Diagnostics North America, said: 'The OncoEMR system includes patient health data generated by different medical systems. The integration with the NAVIFY software allows Roche's decision support software to provide a more comprehensive patient health profile and facilitate a more efficient and more informed discussion during the tumor board.'



