Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.0222 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13874148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 75367 EQS News ID: 1092327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)