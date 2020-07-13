Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.0496 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27550137 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 75385 EQS News ID: 1092361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)