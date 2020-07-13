Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.8775 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30439040 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 75411 EQS News ID: 1092413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)