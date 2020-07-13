Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3759 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3515758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 75421 EQS News ID: 1092433 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)