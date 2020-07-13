Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.4819 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8848664 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 75425 EQS News ID: 1092441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

