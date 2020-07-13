Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issue a sector snapshot on green vehicles of the future featuring dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ).

ESG investors, including retail millennial investors along with big corporations and institutions are betting heavily in the sector. From electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells to carbon emission reduction technology for diesel engines, the race is on to revolutionize energy technology.

An example of money pouring into the sector is a recent announcement from electric car company Rivian, who just closed an investment round of $2.5 billion, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Participants in this investment round include Soros Fund Management LLC, Coatue, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Baron Capital Group. Existing shareholders Amazon and funds managed by BlackRock also participated.

Also benefiting from money flow into the ESG sector, dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE:DMJ) announced the closing of an "Upsized $8,367,400 Overnight Marketed Equity Financing" in mid-June. Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. acted as co-lead underwriters, including a syndicate of Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP in the over-subscribed Offering.

dynaCERT has developed the next generation of Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for diesel engines in the global market that also provide significant fuel savings to the operator. Their patented HydraGEN Technology uses a unique electrolysis system to turn distilled water into H2 & O2 gases that are produced on demand.

The hydrogen produced from the HydraGEN system does not replace or displace diesel fuel.

Instead, it is used like a CATALYST to improve the thermal efficiency of the combustion of the diesel fuel by supplying a small percentage of hydrogen (H2) to the air mixture of diesel engines.

Their technology benefits include more power, better torque, less fuel consumption and less CO2, CO and NOx.

Talking about the recent financing, Jim Payne, dynaCERT's President, CEO and Director stated, "This prospectus financing is a major milestone in our company's growth. We are extremely pleased with the fact that we attracted not one, but a syndicate of five (5) major firms in the Canadian financial community to participate in our first brokered, prospectus which was an "over-subscribed, over-night-marketed-equity-financing."

These firms were successful in attracting many institutional groups that have added dynaCERT as a significant Canadian "ESG" investment within their portfolios. Moreover, this financing was the most significant hurdle to meeting the requirement as set out in the Conditional Approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange which was announced on May 14th, 2020.

Recognizing this milestone, the company announced its stock uplisted to the TSX from the TSX Venture on July 7th. dynaCERT also uplisted to the OTCQX from the QB on June 9th.

On July 9th Barron's reported on the strong retail investor interest in the sector noting,

"NIO is the most popular stock over the past week, with more than 80,000 Robinhood users adding the stock to their portfolios. Tesla is number two, with 67,000 new positions."

This trend is not going away anytime soon, and why would it? You can invest in clean technology for future generations and make more money on these stocks than in some other sectors.

dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ), prior to its TSX uplisting, was named to the 2020 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the TSX Venture. dynaCERT ranked as the top company across all sectors based on 2019 data.

According to the World Wealth Report 2020, "Wealthy investors said they plan to allocate 41% of their portfolio to businesses actively pursuing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies by the end of the year. By the end of 2021, that figure is set to rise to 46%."

