GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", or the "Company"), a groundbreaking technology company that builds Blockchain secured customized payment solutions for a variety of industries, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with GreenBox management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how GreenBox empowers customers' payment processing systems with its advanced blockchain technology.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Mark Schwalenberg, Senior Vice President at MZ Group, will advise GreenBox in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman of MZ Group North America, commented: "We are engaging GreenBox at a critical point in the company's evolution. The demand for cashless payment technology to facilitate and secure critical transactions has increased dramatically as a result of the rapid transition to mobile and online payments. We continue to see increasingly aggressive adoption due to the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Company is well-positioned to grow the value of its technology, which reduces costs and risks associated with payments while increasing speed and security for all parties. We find the valuation disconnect at GreenBox to be an exciting opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices."

Mark Schwalenberg commented: "GreenBox is a game changer, making cashless transactions simple and reducing the problems and overhead that arise with high-cost traditional payment processing methods. Its QuickCard technology provides instant, cash-free e-wallet payments in an easy to access mobile payment app. Loopz is an advanced delivery system integration that uses a SAAS engine for tracking and organization. The GreenBox Point-of-Sale system integration provides merchants with all the tools necessary for effective business payment management. The Company's diverse and growing portfolio of partners and customers are using GreenBox technology to uncover the benefits of blockchain technology. We look forward to working with management to communicate the Company's value proposition to the capital markets community," concluded Schwalenberg.

"This is an exciting time for GreenBox, as we are seeing an incredible level of industry engagement and interest from key players in the financial payments and transactions space," said CEO Fredi Nisan. "We are tackling a major pain point in the industry where traditional payments are slow, insecure and require long settlement times. In 2020, we released next-generation payment technologies while building key partnerships. We look forward to working with Mark and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the benefits of our incredible technology to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Nisan.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full-scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full-service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) SPAC Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through IPO, business combination, investor relations and communications, marketing and final closing; 5) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 6) Market Intelligence - real-time ownership monitoring; 7) Technology Solutions - web hosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

