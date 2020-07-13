ClickStream Corporation: Production Begins for Soon to Be Launched Winquik App Three-City Production Schedule Kicked off July 12th

Production Begins for Soon to Be Launched Winquik App Three-City Production Schedule Kicked off July 12th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today it has completed casting and has entered the production phase of six new trivia game shows to air on its soon-to-be launched WinQuikTM mobile and digital technology gaming platform.

Headlining the WinQuik cast is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and aerospace engineer Joshua Dobbs who will host an "Outer Space" quiz show. Also joining the WinQuik roster is Food Network and Cooking Channel personality, restauranteur, and celebrity Chef Jordan Andino whose "Culinary" quiz show is currently in development. Former NFL player and current NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and former ESPN sports-trivia guru Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab have been tapped to host two sports-based quiz programs, and WinQuik users will be tested on their "Survival" skills by Ret. U.S. Army Cpt. and former Green Beret Mykel Hawke. A "Bible" based trivia show fronted by Emmy Award-winning host and film producer Amber Theoharis rounds out WinQuik's busy July production schedule.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream Corp. states, "The premium level of production and talent of our WinQuik App is sure to engage, entertain, educate and challenge our WinQuik users. We are on schedule to enter post-production in August and look forward to launching our innovative programs featuring these dynamic personalities in September."

Clickstream has completed the initial process of identifying TV and entertainment personalities as the company scales to deliver programming for the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and reward of cash and prizes.

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matter ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space and culinary. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

