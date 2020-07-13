The furniture brand has begun offering solar panels and systems online throughout the country. French solar company Voltalia will be its strategic partner for the sale of its Solstrale modules.From pv magazine France. Swedish furniture giant Ikea will begin selling solar modules online in France from the autumn. The company's solar partner in the nation will be French renewables business Voltalia, which acquired compatriot residential solar installer Helexia last year. Ikea said its Solstrale PV panel offer is appropriate for net-metered solar rooftops and self-consumption arrays. The Solstråle ...

