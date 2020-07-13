As part of its ongoing buy-and-build strategy, 4iG has announced the acquisition of TR Consult (TRC), a specialist IT consultancy focused on the cybersecurity sector. Based in Budapest, TRC addresses a corporate client base in the broader Central Eastern European (CEE) region, as well as in Hungary. TRC was founded in 2007 and is well known to management, having worked with 4iG for the last 10 years. In FY18, TRC had total revenues of c €2m (HUF0.7bn). The purchase price was not disclosed.

